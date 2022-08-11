Nintendo hit by new worker complaint in US

Nintendo has been hit by a fresh worker complaint in the US, which a report suggests is due to the company's response to labour activism.

Both Nintendo of America and Aston Carter, a company Nintendo uses to recruit workers, have been referred to the National Labor Relations Board over the matter, which alleges that a worker suffered over the company's "coercive rules".

The complaint was first reported by Axios, which stated that allegations of this nature typically relate to cases where a worker claims a company has interfered with their right to unionise or discuss working conditions.

This is the second such complaint filed this year, following another back in April that alleged both Nintendo and Aston Carter were at fault due to "coercive statements" and "coercive actions", as well as employee "discharge".

Nintendo is yet to comment on this most recent case, though did ultimately respond back in April to say the worker in question had been fired after disclosing confidential information - "and for no other reason".

"Nintendo is not aware of any attempts to unionise or related activity and intends to cooperate with the investigation conducted by the NLRB," the company said at the time. "Nintendo is fully committed to providing a welcoming and supportive work environment for all our employees and contractors. We take matters of employment very seriously."

Eurogamer has asked Nintendo for commment on this latest complaint.