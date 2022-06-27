Nintendo Direct scheduled for tomorrow

Finally, we have a proper Nintendo Direct set in the schedule for tomorrow. Tune in at 2pm UK time for an announcement show lasting 25 minutes, focused on third-party games.

Expect a look at Switch games made by companies other than Nintendo - so, no hoping for Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 news here.

A previous rumour with word of tomorrow's showcase suggested we'd see the Persona franchise represented, as well as the possibility of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Last week's Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct.

"A new Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase is on the way!" Nintendo wrote via its Twitter account. "Watch on-demand via our YouTube channel from 2pm (UK time) on 28th June for roughly 25 minutes of info on upcoming third-party Nintendo Switch games."

Last week, we were given a dedicated Nintendo Direct showcase for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the upcoming Switch-exclusive role-player from MonolithSoft. With that out the way, don't expect that to pop up again tomorrow.

A new #NintendoDirectMini: Partner Showcase is on the way!



Watch on-demand via our YouTube channel from 2pm (UK time) on 28/06 for roughly 25 minutes of info on upcoming third-party #NintendoSwitch games.



Subscribe now and turn notifications on 🔔: https://t.co/RFBEyTQrBN pic.twitter.com/yEPXmoFuJy — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) June 27, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Join us here on Eurogamer where we'll cover all of the biggest announcements as they happen.