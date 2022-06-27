Nintendo Direct scheduled for tomorrow

Nintendo Direct scheduled for tomorrowFocused on third-party games.
Finally, we have a proper Nintendo Direct set in the schedule for tomorrow. Tune in at 2pm UK time for an announcement show lasting 25 minutes, focused on third-party games.
Expect a look at Switch games made by companies other than Nintendo - so, no hoping for Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 news here.
A previous rumour with word of tomorrow's showcase suggested we'd see the Persona franchise represented, as well as the possibility of Red Dead Redemption 2.
"A new Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase is on the way!" Nintendo wrote via its Twitter account. "Watch on-demand via our YouTube channel from 2pm (UK time) on 28th June for roughly 25 minutes of info on upcoming third-party Nintendo Switch games."
Last week, we were given a dedicated Nintendo Direct showcase for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the upcoming Switch-exclusive role-player from MonolithSoft. With that out the way, don't expect that to pop up again tomorrow.
Join us here on Eurogamer where we'll cover all of the biggest announcements as they happen.
