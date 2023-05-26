If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

New Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom patch removes item duplication glitches

Nintendo flexes its Ultrahand.

Link in Tears of the Kingdom
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Nintendo has released a new patch for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that appears to remove item duplication glitches.

The patch notes themselves are minimal, stating some audio bug fixes, a fix to the quest 'Camera Work in the Depths', and "several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience".

It's this last point that presumably covers the duplication glitches that seem to have been removed.

Watch on YouTube
Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Performance: Portable Play

That's according to dataminer OatmealDome, as well as other reports across social media.

As previously reported, Zelda players have found a number of glitches that allowed for item duplication. The most recently discovered, performed when gliding, was particularly easy to do.

But no more! I haven't been able to test the glitches myself on the new update, but this is your warning not to update the game with this new patch if you intend to dupe your way through Tears of the Kingdom.

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, check out Digital Foundry's portable performance analysis.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Eurogamer.net Merch