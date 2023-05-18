If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom glitches allow for duplicate items

Giant Wallet not provided.

Link fights Construct enemy in Tears of the Kingdom
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players have discovered multiple glitches to duplicate items.

One involves fusing an item using the bow, while another allows players to duplicate weapons and shields. Both involve exiting and entering the pause menu at high speed.

Both methods potentially allow for infinite copies of certain items, whether you're seeking powerful ammo and weapons, or want to sell items for extra Rupees.

Watch on YouTube
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Review

The first method has been shared on Twitter by user Benjaninja (thanks Nintendo Life). Essentially, you fuse the item you want to duplicate to an arrow, drop the bow and equip another, then very quickly unpause and pause - either by pressing the + button twice, or B and then +.

That unpause and pause is the trickiest bit to get right, but it's certainly doable. I tested this method myself - on a mere Keese Eyeball, you won't catch me cheating - and managed to get it to work after a few tries.

Another method has been shared by YouTuber PhillyBeatzU. This similarly involves the unpause and pause trick, but players need to save and reload the game between equipping and dropping items.

I haven't tried this one myself, but as the video shows, players could theoretically duplicate weapons or shields, fuse them together, then separate them at a certain shop for infinite versions of the game's best items.

Of course, Nintendo may patch this out so if you're interested you should try it sooner rather than later.

While tricky to uncover, it's perhaps unsurprising people are finding odd duplication tricks considering the sheer number of people playing. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has already sold over 10m copies worldwide in just three days, and become the fastest-selling Zelda game of all time.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch