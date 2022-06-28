New wuxia game Code: To Jin Yong shows the power of Unreal Engine 5

Code: To Jin Yong is a new wuxia game being developed by the Tencent-owned Lightspeed Studios that shows the power of Unreal Engine 5.

Based on a series of novels by Chinese novelist Jin Yong, the game will explore the iconic characters and environments of the books and TV adaptations from over the years.

A proof of concept trailer has been released and it looks stunning.

Watch on YouTube Code: To Jin Yong trailer

UE5 technology like engine design, Motion Matching, Control Rig and Chaos have been used to create incredibly lifelike animations and detailed character models.

Environments promise to be photo-realistic backdrops based on real-world landmarks from Jin Yong's novels, down to details like realistic erosion of mountains.

"The game will also feature a compelling storyline based on the fan-favourite wuxia series, woven together with suspense, mystery and exploration," reads a press release sent to Eurogamer.

The animation in the trailer is breathtaking, with its two characters sweeping through the air with elegant sword strikes and individual leaves whipping up in the wind. It's a wuxia-lover's dream - for modern film equivalents, think Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon or House of Flying Daggers.

Code: To Jin Yong is set for a global release, though there's no date just yet.

Be aware, though, that the trailer is just an in-engine demo and doesn't reflect the final product. Lightspeed Studios is best known for its mobile iterations of PUBG and Apex Legends, so this feels like a considerable step up.