Netflix's The Witcher casts its Gallatin, Milva, Mistle, and Prince Radovid

With season 3 of Netflix's The Witcher adaptation now officially in production, the streaming service is beginning to loosen its lips about what's in store, and that includes casting news for four characters being introduced as part of the series' third outing.

Netflix confirmed filming on season 3 was officially underway earlier this month, sharing a behind-the-scenes shot of the show's Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri (that is, Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan) on-set and in the snow. It also offered a brief summary of where things will be heading following the conclusion of last season, revealing that it'll see Geralt taking Ciri of Cintra into hiding.

"Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training," the streaming service explained, "Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery."

And with the scene now formally set, Netflix is continuing its drip-feed of season 3 information with the news that it has cast its Gallatin, Milva, Mistle, and Prince Radovid.

Radovid will be played by Hugh Skinner (Fleabag, W1A) and is described as a "Royal playboy and younger brother to King Vizimir" who suddenly finds himself on the inside of the Redanian Intelligence. "With his good looks and drunken charm," says Netflix, "Radovid amazes with how incisive he can be in political affairs, but it's all games until someone gets hurt."

A look at The Witcher's newly confirmed cast.

Mistle, meanwhile, is a member of a gang of misfit teens known as The Rats who "steal from the rich and give to themselves - and sometimes the poor". She described as being "street hard, suspicious of everyone and out for revenge, until a chance meeting that will change everything", and will be played by Christelle Elwin (Half Bad).

Gallatin, played by Robbie Amell (who starred as Chris Redfield in last year's Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City), is "born fighter" who commands an army of guerrilla Scoia’tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. "Unafraid to speak his truth," adds Netflix, "Gallatin’s loyalty to his people ultimately leads him on a collision course with Francesca over power."

And finally for now, Meng’er Zhang (Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings) stars as Milva, a "fierce and talented" human huntress adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest. "Exact archery skills coupled with a stone-cold aptitude for survival make her a formidable adversary in the unforgiving Continent," says Netflix. "Those that cross her, do so at their peril."

There's no word on when The Witcher's third season is likely to air on Netflix, but expect plenty more news ahead of its eventual arrival.