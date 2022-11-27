Net a discount on the Switch OLED with Pokemon Scarlet or Violet from Currys

Whilst Black Friday 2022 deals are ongoing across the world, there might be a few offers and deals that pass you by, or perhaps a returning-in-stock product from just before the sales went live.

In this post, we’re talking about the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and – more specifically – Switch bundles including a Switch OLED and a copy of the game, available for just £324 with code ‘FNDDGAMING’.

This code nets you a £5 discount, which might not sound like much, but it's a bonus discount on top of an existing one that might be appealing to those looking to upgrade from Switch to OLED, or for anyone wanting to jump into the latest Pokémon with a Switch OLED.

Keep in mind you’ll have to select your delivery method as the standard delivery, and then once at the checkout page, enter the code to net yourself the £5 discount.

Since this bundle gets you the console and the game itself, they both headline a pretty beefy package, particularly considering the extensiveness of a game like Pokémon.

When it comes to the console, this is the relatively-recently released Switch OLED, meaning whether you're upgrading from a standard Switch or not, you'll be getting the best visual experience when it comes to gaming on Switch in handheld mode – it'll make worlds much more vibrant and engaging to look at thanks to the way colours pop on an OLED screen.

Much like other Switch consoles, it also comes with the standard dock and Joy-Con controllers, both of which will carry their respective colour schemes depending on which you go for – there's a white and black, and blue and red option available as noted above in our list.

If you already own a Switch and don't have any plans to upgrade, the game is of course up for grabs as mentioned earlier, though unfortunately the £5 discount doesn't work here. However, ShopTo does have both versions of the game for just short of £40 and you get a free pin too!

The ShopTo bonuses for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet respectively.

Back to the bundles, Currys do have some other bundles you might want to take advantage off, once again £5-discountable thanks to the code 'FNDDGAMING'.

Keep in mind, besides a couple of cases, each of these listings are best ordered with the console and game separately to take advantage of the £5 discount on the console. This is because some bundles from Currys are cheaper when purchased separately, but others that include the game from the get-go are cheaper as one combined order – it's a bit of mental gymnastics and math, but we've got you covered.

Below are the list of alternate options for purchasing Pokémon Scarlet or Violet with a Switch console, including options for the standard Switch and Switch Lite:

*Just as a note, the Switch Lite is available in multiple colours – Blue, Turquoise, Pink, Silver Grey and Yellow – each of which can be previewed and swapped to on any of the Switch Lite store pages.

If you want to keep up to date with various other deals through Black Friday 2022 or just in general, be sure to check out and follow our Jelly Deals Twitter page. If you’re on the hunt for hardware however, you’ll want to check out Digital Foundry and Rock Paper Shotgun where they’ll be guiding you through all the best deals on that side of the spectrum.