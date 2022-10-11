Need for Speed Unbound's graffiti effects can be customised

Need for Speed Unbound will allow players to customise its graffiti-style driving effects.

A new gameplay video shared on Twitter shows the customisation options, urging players to "get noticed".

It's all part of the game's visual style that marries realistic vehicles with colourful, animated street art.

Watch on YouTube Need for Speed Unbound - Official Reveal Trailer (ft. A$AP Rocky)

The customisation includes smoke effects, speed lines, emotes and more. It's as if players are creating their own driving anime.

A follow-up tweet also confirms that the effects can be turned off.

"In fact, you can choose to never put them on in the first place. Just like any other part of a car," it reads.

Yes, you can turn the effects off. In fact, you can choose to never put them on in the first place. Just like any other part of a car — Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) October 11, 2022

Darren White, Need for Speed Unbound's art director, has given further details in a new blog post.

"We wanted to deliver an art style that matters for gameplay, one that clearly celebrates player actions, enhances the player experience, and rewards them along the way," he said. "We wanted to take players to that next level in Need for Speed Unbound with our driving VFX, which we call 'Tags.'"

"Need for Speed Unbound's realistic-looking world and cars really help ground the visuals," he continued. "Taking inspiration from street art and other media, we creatively subvert the characters and visual effects, turning them into expressionistic illustrations of 'you' and 'your actions.' It's literally 'graffiti-coming-to-life.'"

Need for Speed Unbound is due for release on 2nd December on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.