If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Need for Speed Unbound's graffiti effects can be customised

Get noticed.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Car with devil horn effects in Need for Speed Unbound

Need for Speed Unbound will allow players to customise its graffiti-style driving effects.

A new gameplay video shared on Twitter shows the customisation options, urging players to "get noticed".

It's all part of the game's visual style that marries realistic vehicles with colourful, animated street art.

Watch on YouTube
Need for Speed Unbound - Official Reveal Trailer (ft. A$AP Rocky)

The customisation includes smoke effects, speed lines, emotes and more. It's as if players are creating their own driving anime.

A follow-up tweet also confirms that the effects can be turned off.

"In fact, you can choose to never put them on in the first place. Just like any other part of a car," it reads.

Darren White, Need for Speed Unbound's art director, has given further details in a new blog post.

"We wanted to deliver an art style that matters for gameplay, one that clearly celebrates player actions, enhances the player experience, and rewards them along the way," he said. "We wanted to take players to that next level in Need for Speed Unbound with our driving VFX, which we call 'Tags.'"

"Need for Speed Unbound's realistic-looking world and cars really help ground the visuals," he continued. "Taking inspiration from street art and other media, we creatively subvert the characters and visual effects, turning them into expressionistic illustrations of 'you' and 'your actions.' It's literally 'graffiti-coming-to-life.'"

Need for Speed Unbound is due for release on 2nd December on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch