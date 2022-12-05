If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Need for Speed fails to find traction in UK physical chart

Have you seen any adverts for it?
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
need for speed unbound

Need for Speed: Unbound released last week, but has sadly struggled to make much of an impact.

In the UK weekly boxed game chart, the new Need for Speed only managed to chart in 17th place - that's behind last year's Just Dance 2022 and the Lego Harry Potter Collection.

UK sales data seen by GamesIndustry.biz reveals the game's physical sales were down 64 percent on the series' previous entry, 2019's Need for Speed: Heat.

Watch on YouTube
Need for Speed Unbound blends realistic racing with anime-style effects.

Why has it failed to make more of an impression? Yes, last week was a busy week for new releases, with Marvel's Midnight Suns and The Callisto Protocol also vying for gamer's wallets and attention. But it also feels as if Unbound had a particularly muted release - with little to no marketing signalling its arrival here in the UK.

It's an odd situation, and one we can only ponder EA's decision-making around, following the game's protracted development.

Unbound was made by the Guildford-based Burnout and Need for Speed studio Criterion, though work was put on hold by EA for some time in favour of helping out on the beleagured Battlefield 2042.

Need for Speed Unbound was Eurogamer's Game of the Week last week, where our Editor-in-Chief Martin Robinson also discussed why you haven't seen a review from Eurogamer just yet (it's on the way!).

"EA didn't supply any pre-release code (or any post-release, for that matter) so I've been making the most of the 10-hour trial on EA Play," our Martin wrote. "Indeed, I've just squeaked beyond those 10 hours and the fact I didn't mind paying up for the full product suggests I'm having some sort of fun."

Did you pick up Need for Speed Unbound?

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch