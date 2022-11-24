EA apologises for "milkshake brain" response from Need for Speed Twitter account

EA has apologised after the Need for Speed Twitter account branded a fan as a "milkshake brain".

The exchange followed news that players who pre-order the forthcoming Need for Speed Unbound: Palace Edition will receive three days of early access ahead of release.

One particular fan criticised this, which began an argument in which the official account called the fan "milkshake brain" and told them to "cry about it bro or buy regular price idc".

The tweets have since been deleted and an apology message released.

"We admit we got a bit caught up in the hype for launch and some of our recent social media replies crossed the line. To those fans we upset, we apologise. We will do better. See you here next week," it reads.

While community managers do put up with a lot from so-called fans, this edgy response in particular was definitely unwarranted.

Need for Speed Unbound will release on 2nd December across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The latest trailer showed off its risk and reward gameplay - that means pulling huge drifts and outsmarting the cops.

It also features heavy customisation and cartoonish effects, though you can switch them off if preferred.