Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition players will get access 5 days early

Mortal Kombat 1 will be playable five days early for players who buy the fighting game's Premium Edition.

That's according to modder and reverse engineer Thethiny, who noticed that Steam has updated its Mortal Kombat 1 store listing to confirm that for those prepared to pay for the fancy edition, they'll get playable character Shang Tsung and five days early access, starting from 14th September.

Mortal Kombat 1 - Official Rulers of Outworld Trailer.

Interestingly, the listing also reveals a little more about Mortal Kombat 1's microtransactions, too.

According to the fighting game's details on Xbox, in-game currency Dragon Krystals – 1250 of which will also be included in the premium edition – can be used to "purchase cosmetic features for your fighters such as skins, palettes, gear, and more".

Steam have announced that MK1 Premium Edition will indeed support 5 days early access as well.#MK1 #MortalKombat1 pic.twitter.com/2oscVrURfo — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) September 3, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Other DLC up for grabs include the aforementioned Shang Tsung, the Jean-Claude Van Damme-themed Johnny Cage skin, and plenty of in-game currency bundles, of course.

Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon has called the balance between delivering the violence fans want and the need to sanitise games in order to stream them a "dilemma".

Boon recently reflected on the importance of enabling influencers and content creators to monetise their Mortal Kombat 1-flavoured content, but acknowledged that if there was a mode that "turned off all the blood or something", it would "strip away an entire layer" of Mortal Kombat's very identity.

Did you know Mortal Kombat 1 includes audio descriptive fatalities?

For everyone who doesn't have a Premium Edition, Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC from 19th September.