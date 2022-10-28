Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass release date alongside Season 1

The lack of a Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass at launch follows the trend of previous Call of Duty games.

Though there is an area of the menu for the Battle Pass, it is currently greyed out - simply because it has not launched yet.

Of course, the game doesn't tell you this - so don't feel foolish for wondering why it is currently inaccessible.

This page explains the Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass release date as well as what you can expect alongside it (Warzone fans have a lot to look forward to...)

Why the Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass is greyed out and not working

At launch, the Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass is not available - simply because it has not launched yet.

Despite it appearing on the menu navigation, it is greyed out and inaccessible - simply acting as a placeholder for when it does arrive.

If you were wondering, Hardcore Tier 1 modes aren't available at launch either - but unlike the Battle Pass, that doesn't have a confirmed date in the diary.

When does the Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass come out?

The Modern Warfare 2 battle pass has a release date for November 16th, which is when Season 1 also arrives.

This follows previous modern Call of Duty games, which have all launched with a 'pre-season' period ahead of the first full season, complete with a Battle Pass and two free weapons to unlock.

Season 1 is also significant as it also sees the debut of Warzone 2.0 - the revamped and relaunched version of the free-to-play battle royale game.

The idea of delaying Season 1 and the Battle Pass is that players will get stuck into core multiplayer games first. This also gives you the time to unlock weapons, operators and get to grips with the game ahead of Season 1 and Warzone 2.0 arriving.

It also gives you time to complete the story - we have a details on how long the Modern Warfare 2 campaign is, by the way - if you fancy squeezing it in ahead of Season 1 and getting a few multiplayer unlocks at the same time.