Microsoft says Elden Ring, GTA5 Xbox cloud listings due to "bug"

Xbox cloud streaming options advertised for Elden Ring and Grand Theft Auto 5 were a "bug", Microsoft has told Eurogamer.

Last night, fans spotted games such as Soul Hackers 2, GTA5 and Elden Ring were listed with an option to play via cloud streaming. Some speculated this was being rolled out now, in advance of a Gamescom announcement later this month.

But Microsoft has now said that the games' listings - which also flagged them as being part of Xbox Game Pass - were bugged, and that the issue has now been fixed.

"We're aware of a bug that incorrectly displayed some titles as available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate," a Microsoft spokesperson told Eurogamer. "We rolled out a fix and this is now updated."

A quick check of the Xbox store catalogue shows Soul Hackers 2, GTA5 and Elden Ring are not listed for cloud streaming currently.

Fans had hoped these games were part of Microsoft's plans to offer cloud streaming to titles outside of its Xbox Game Pass catalogue.

Fortnite was recently made available to stream in this way, and as a free-to-play game is obviously not part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription.

For now, fans will have to wait a little longer to hear how Xbox cloud streaming will evolve next.

This afternoon, Microsoft detailed what it was bringing to Gamescom 2022 - including Pentiment, Age of Empires 4 and Grounded.