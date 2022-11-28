Man's best friend to get own console and games thanks to UK startup

Man's best friend to get own console and games thanks to UK startupWelcome to the bark side.
There are plans afoot (or should that be, apaw) to introduce a console, complete with its own video games, that is tailored exclusively to dogs. After all, who says man should have all the fun.
The brainchild of the UK-based startup Joipaw, the Joipaw Console will come with a "dog-tailored touchscreen, a height-adjustable stand and an automated treat dispenser." It will run interactive puzzle games, such as a whack-a-mole challenge, that are "constantly new and challenging" for man's best friend (thanks, Axios).
"Add speakers, a microphone and a Full HD camera, and you have the smartest dog tech product to ever hit the market," Joipaw proclaims on the console's reservation page.
The idea for the Joipaw console started when co-founder Dersim Avdar was looking for a way to keep his dog, Kawet, amused when nobody was at home, and turned to his own love of gaming as a source of inspiration. (Apologies to my own dog Captain, leaving the radio on is the best I can do for now.)
Despite on the surface being a seemingly rather extravagant (or even far-fetched) idea, Avdar soon released that there are health benefits derived from this sort of canine interaction.
Avdar told Axios he had read about a study that revealed simple touchscreen games actually provided potential cognitive benefits for dogs with ageing brains.
Next, rather than hitting the paws button, Avdar wants to take this study and "[bring] it further", although notes that no game is a replacement for spending quality time with your four-legged friends.
"Our goal with this venture is to push for a better understanding and inclusion of dogs and animals in human societies by showing the world how intelligent they are," Avdar concluded.
Dog of War or a round of Modern Woofare 2 anyone?
