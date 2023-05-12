If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Looks like Titan is coming back to Destiny 2

Season of the Deep teases a familiar face.

Destiny 2 returns to Titan.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-chief
Published on

Titan, one of Destiny 2's original selection of locations, looks set to make a return to the game.

The ocean moon of Saturn was cruelly cut from Destiny 2 alongside several other destinations back in 2020, as developer Bungie sought to trim the amount of content it had to keep up to date. It was an unpopular decision, and one it has now ceased.

Some of that content has since been re-added, with Titan looking set to make a reappearance in the upcoming Season of the Deep. Here's a quick teaser:

Watch on YouTube
Destiny 2: Lightfall's Season of the Deep teaser trailer.

As you can see, the action definitely looks to be returning to Titan's watery environment. That's even the voice of long-lost Titan commander Sloane in the background, requesting emergency support.

Sloane was one of several characters left with an uncertain fate as Bungie cut their areas from the game.

In-universe, this change was explained to be the work of the series' infamous pyramid ships, invading the solar system and cutting off contact.

Destiny detailed the fate of many characters being left behind on these worlds in a lore book, which I reported on at the time.

"Alone on Titan, Sloane arms herself for an impossible battle against the Pyramid, and heads on out to confront it single-handed," I wrote back in 2020. "It seems unlikely she will last for long."

But survive she - seemingly - has. Unless this is some kind of recording? I look forward to finding out, as Destiny 2's story rumbles onwards this year ahead of its last major expansion, The Final Shape, due in 2024.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Activision, Activision Blizzard and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch