Logitech forces leaked images of its upcoming Nintendo Switch-style gaming handheld offline

The first images of Logitech's upcoming Nintendo Switch-like gaming handheld leaked last night - before getting forced offline.

As reported by The Verge, tech writer Evan Blass tweeted a trio of images showing off the device ahead of a planned reveal from Logitech.

Logitech G Gaming Handheld pic.twitter.com/FfEaszNwyw — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 30, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The images were subsequently pulled offline following intervention from Logitech - but not before the internet noticed.

Logitech, having never had a product leaked before, apparently panicked at the sudden attention and DMCA'ed that gaming handheld. https://t.co/2ddCmFvvOY — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 30, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Logitech, maker of PC and console accessories, teased the device at the beginning of August with the name Logitech G Gaming Handheld.

It looks a lot like a Nintendo Switch: it comes in white, has shoulder buttons, two black thumb sticks, a D-pad and X, A, Y and B buttons on the right-hand side.

However, this device is a cloud-only affair, utilising the Google Play Store as well as Xbox, Nvidia and Steam cloud gaming apps.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Breaking Newscast: Sony reluctantly raises PS5 price, but knows it can get away with it

Logitech has yet to announce the innards powering the device, how much it will cost or when it will come out. We do know it's due out later in 2022 and that Logitech is working with Tencent to make it happen. It looks like it's an Android-powered handheld, but that's unconfirmed for now.

Of course, Logitech's handheld won't go up against just the Switch - it enters a world in which Steam has released its own handheld gaming device, the Steam Deck, which also supports cloud gaming services such as Stadia and Xbox Cloud Gaming.