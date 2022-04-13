Lego Star Wars scalpers target Blue Milk Luke minifigure

Scalpers are reportedly targeting stock of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - and specifically its Deluxe Edition physical pack which includes an exclusive Lego minifigure.

The minifigure in question is Luke Skywalker, albeit with a unique look - he's chugging down on a carton of his favourite blue milk, and has a frothy-looking milk moustache.

Unfortunately, this cute toy has caught the attention of scalpers looking to resell the figure for plenty of credits on its own. You can't get this version of the minifigure anywhere else - and this is driving up its price on eBay (thanks, Nintendo Life).

On eBay itself, we spotted dozens of completed sales of the Blue Milk Luke minifigure for between £30 and £60 - with some even higher. Are these going to desperate parents/Lego fans - or to other scalpers for resale at even higher prices?

Lego minifigures at such prices are not uncommon, and can go into the hundreds for some rarer character designs. But the suggestion here is the game's Deluxe Edition stock is being specifically targeted simply for the toy inside. And when the toy is being sold for more than the price of the game itself - you can see why.

At the time of writing, only a digital download code for the game's Deluxe Edition is available from Amazon UK and GAME's websites - meaning you get Deluxe Edition's included character season pass, but not the Blue Milk Luke toy. This is the case for all of the game's console platforms - Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox.

Meanwhile, copies of the game's standard version are still readily available - despite it having already sold a huge amount during its launch week. In terms of physical copies, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the UK's second-biggest release of the year, behind only Pokémon Legends Arceus. It also earned the title of the UK's biggest Lego game release ever, and is doing well for itself on Steam.

"The game's film retellings are humourous if simple fun," I wrote in Eurogamer's Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review. "There's nothing here you can't button mash or Lego brick smash through, and I particularly enjoyed Rise of Skywalker, where that film's often-daft script is well sent-up. After a quick tour, however, the game's open worlds held less pull."