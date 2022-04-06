Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga off to a decent start on Steam

New release Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has set fresh records for TT Games' Lego series on Steam.

While not enough to trouble the likes of perenial Steam favourites, or rival the enormous Steam launch of Elden Ring, it is worth pointing out how good a launch Lego Star Wars has had compared to other games in the series.

The Skywalker Saga hit an 82,445 player peak on its launch day, compared to numbers around the ~5000 player mark for Marvel Super Heroes, The Hobbit, Ninjago and Lord of the Rings (thanks, BenjiSales).

The numbers here likely illustrate the strong appeal of the Lego franchise to players on Steam, and point to an equally strong launch elsewhere.

The series has typically sold very well on consoles, too - and indeed, you can pick up a copy of The Skywalker Saga on all major platforms: PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. We'll get a look at how it is doing on those in next Monday's UK physical games chart.

"The game's film retellings are humourous if simple fun - there's nothing here you can't button mash or Lego brick smash through," I wrote in Eurogamer's Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review. "I particularly enjoyed Rise of Skywalker, where that film's often-daft script is well sent-up. After a quick tour, however, the game's open worlds held less pull."