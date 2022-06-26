July 2022's PS Plus games have leaked online

July 2022's PlayStation Plus freebie offering will include Crash Bandicoot 4 and The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan.

That's according to Dealabs poster billbil-kun, who - as ever - has the scoop on what titles are next heading to Sony's PlayStation Plus free game line-up next month.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Though we have to take this with the usual pinch of proverbial salt, billbil-kun has been ahead of Sony's formal announcement many, many times now, and hasn't been wrong thus far.

There will be three titles is all; Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time and Arcadegeddon will be available for players on both PS4 and PS5, whereas The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan is only available on PS4.

Crash Bandicoot 4 got a Recommended badge from us when Chris reviewed it at the end of 202, saying it was a "flawed gem", whilst Edwin said that Man of Medan was an "undersized but accomplished naval horror story".

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Don't forget that you can still grab 2018 God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl for no extra cost - if you have a valid PS Plus subscription, of course - until 4th July.

PS Plus relaunched just this week in the UK and Europe, exceeding the promised number of catalogued games, but already some of its games have expiry dates.

Right at the bottom of the catalogue is a section called "Last chance to play". Currently there are two games listed: PS4 game Shadow Warrior 3 and PS3 game Syberia. The former is set to leave the Extra catalogue on 5th July 2022 - although it's been on PS Now since 1st March - while the latter will leave Premium on 19th July 2022.

"The fantasy of subscription services is that one day we'll have time," Donlan writes in his superb two-day journey through PS Plus. "I joined Game Pass for the same reason I own a bunch of large, beautiful novels I have yet to read: Ooh, one day I'll have time for that."