Some PS Plus games already have an expiration date

PS Plus has only just launched, but already some of its games have expiry dates.

Right at the bottom of the catalogue is a section called "Last chance to play". Currently there are two games listed: PS4 game Shadow Warrior 3 and PS3 game Syberia.

The former is set to leave the Extra catalogue on 5th July 2022 - although it's been on PS Now since 1st March - while the latter will leave Premium on 19th July 2022.

Sony's FAQ for the service states users can access games "for as long as you remain an active subscriber. Some games in the Game Catalogue and Classics Catalogue will have end dates when they leave the service, which will be publicised ahead of time".

Some other games are also showing expiry dates, although they don't appear in the "Last chance to play" section, only by search.

They include:

NBA 2K22 - 31st August 2022

WRC 10 - 31st August 2022

Red Dead Redemption 2 - 20th September 2022

Red Dead Redemption - 17th October 2022

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare - 17th October 2022

Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS Plus.

Other games not listed in "Last chance to play" may also have an expiration date.

PS Plus launched this week in the UK and Europe, exceeding the promised number of catalogued games.

