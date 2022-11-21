Prototype of Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League leaks

Footage of a prototype for Wumpa League, the long-rumoured multiplayer brawler set in the Crash Bandicoot universe, has been leaked online.

Rumours of the game's existence began in summer, when it was accidentally let slip by Windows Central. Speculation on a new Crash Bandicoot game increased when Toys for Bob teased their 18th game, and fans are expecting to see a new entry in the series announced at The Game Awards next month.

The prototype was leaked yesterday by YouTuber Liam Robertson, for reasons he described as "historical interest". A short snippet of gameplay is shown along with concept arts. Robertson reiterated throughout the video that the footage shown comes from a very early version of the project, and that it is "not representative of what the game could look like if it releases".

In the gameplay, a model of Dingodile is being controller as they platform around the area. Other character models seen include Crash Bandicoot himself. Dingodile's hover ability from Crash Bandicoot 4 is used, as well as a spin attack to break open some crates.

Robertson said Wumpa League, in its original conception, was a team-based online game where the aim was to collect as many wumpa fruits are possible. Crash 4's playable characters and some other additions from the series, such as Ripper Roo, were planned for the roster. Other details leaked by Robertson include a glider and backpack for each player, and arena designs.

"The build you're seeing is very clearly years old," Robertson admitted, "and again is not representative of what the game could look like if it releases". According to Robertson, he has seen more recent images of the game that look "much more complete". He also seemed to suggest the prototype is quite different to what's currently in development, despite believing the prototype will be released "in some form".