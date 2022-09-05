Watch Crash Bandicoot get his groove on in this fan-made mini-game remake

An upcoming Crash Bandicoot fan game will bring the dancefloor to Wumpa Island in a remake of one of the series' lesser-known mini-games.

Crash'N'Dance is being developed by indie dev Fierce the Bandit, who posted a short video of their current progress.

The fan-made project is a rhythm game where players must hit button prompts in time to the music. Fake Crash will pop up on the screen sporadically in an attempt to distract you, but if you're successful, Crash will perform his signature boogie and get a shiny crystal.

Watch on YouTube Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time launch trailer.

Crash'N'Dance is actually a fan remake of a secret mini-game called Crash Party USA, which was only available in the Game Boy Advance version of Crash Nitro Kart and Spyro crossover GBA games Crash Bandicoot Purple: Ripto's Rampage and Spyro Orange: The Cortex Conspiracy.

When cleared in Crash Nitro Kart, you were rewarded with three missiles to use against the game's final boss.

Fierce the Bandit's take on Crash Party USA reimagines the mini-game with the 2D pixel art style of the UI from the original trilogy on PS1, which I consider a glow-up from the janky 3D animations used in the original (video linked above so you can see Crash in action). You even get to hear Crash give himself a little fanfare once you clear a stage.

Presenting ... CRASH'N'DANCE!

A fan remake of the secret GBA bonus game "Crash Party USA"

Watch this space for further updates.#CrashBandicoot #Indiegame #Gaming #Crash #Fangame pic.twitter.com/XBy8km9s4Q — Fierce's Art Corner (@FierceCosmicArt) September 5, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This is a proper deep cut for diehard Crash Bandicoot fans, but it's also cute enough that anyone could enjoy it. I don't think I'll be rewarded three missiles for playing Crash'N'Dance, but seeing a really niche part of the series getting some love is reward enough.

Fierce the Bandit say they will post more updates as progress on Crash'N'Dance continues.