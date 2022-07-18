If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Activision now has official publisher page on Steam

Look who's back.
Ahead of its monumental acquisition by Microsoft, Activision now has an official publisher page on Steam.

In recent years, the company has favoured Battle.net for its PC games. However, this new page on Steam suggests that Activision is readying itself for the completion of the biggest deal in gaming history.

Fans of Activision's various franchises have taken to forums such as Reddit and ResetEra to share their feelings about this move by Activision. In short, everyone is hopeful about what this might mean for the developer's various games on PC (ahem, Tony Hawk).

Along with this page on Steam, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the Crash Bandicoot 4 leaked app ID has also been updated several times over the last few weeks, so keep watching this space.

Meanwhile, back in May, Valve lost its bid to end the antitrust case over its Steam platform. At the time, a US judge said it was possible Valve used its influence to abuse Steam's market power and prevent price competition.

