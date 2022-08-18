Activision's Crash Bandicoot developer teasing new project

Activision's Crash Bandicoot developer teasing new projectProbably not Call of Duty: Wumpa Zone.
Toys for Bob, the Activision-owned development studio behind its Skylanders series, is teasing a new project.
In recent years, Toys for Bob has found fresh fame developing the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy and Spyro Reignited Trilogy, before tackling the well-received Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time.
Since then - like virtually every other Activision studio - Toys for Bob has been assisting on Call of Duty development, specifically on Warzone.
In April 2021, the official Toys for Bob Twitter account said studio was "proud" to support development for Season 3 of Call of Duty Warzone, "and look forward to more to come."
But this move prompted several exits from staff, with one noting that the decision marked "the end of an era".
Almost 18 months later, it's a different story. Last night, the developer began teasing its next project - the company's 18th game since its founding in 1989.
The developer does not list its work collaborating on the Call of Duty franchise as one of its other main projects, and it seems unlikely it is related to Activision's shooter franchise.
Instead, speculation from Windows Central has suggested it is another Crash Bandicoot game - something fans of the franchise have welcomed.
Toys for Bob will be one of the many Activision Blizzard studios included in the company's upcoming $68.7bn buyout by Microsoft - if the deal is approved.
Recently-revealed documents have detailed some of the disagreements from Sony surrounding the deal - but Microsoft itself has hit back.
