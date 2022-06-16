ID@Xbox's Summer Game Fest brings seven days of playable demos

Microsoft has announced this year's ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest event, which promises to deliver over 30 playable pre-release Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S demos starting next week.

Things kick off next Tuesday, 21st June and the event's demos will remain available to play for seven days, with proceedings coming to a close the following Monday, 27th June.

"These 'game demos' are not the norm," Microsoft notes in its announcement post. "Typically, the demos you see in our Demo channel are created after the game is completed (or nearly completed) and represents an almost final to final version. Think of these as akin to 'show floor demos' and not necessarily indicative of the final product."

Batora: Lost Haven - Story Trailer.

A full list of demos is yet to be revealed but Microsoft has shared a small selection, including Batora: Lost Haven - in which a "naive and reckless" girl must use her physical and mental powers to save the Earth - plus Broken Pieces, a psychological thriller set in a French coastal village located outside the flow of time.

There's also stylish single-player first-person shooter Severed Steel, and Tinykin, which sees players accruing hundreds of the titular creatures and using their unique powers to return protagonist Milo back to his home planet.

Microsoft says it'll reveal the full list of ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest demos closer to 21st June.