How to find and search Weapon Case in Fortnite

Searching a Weapon Case in Fortnite is one of the Kickstart challenges that are designed to boost your XP. You can complete this task by opening one Weapon Case and you will instantly be rewarded with 15,000 XP. However, the hard part is finding them.

Gaining XP is not the only reason to look for Weapon Cases in Fortnite Underground. The cases themselves contain high-tier weapons that can help you gain a Victory Royale if you add them to your inventory.

Without further ado, here are all Weapon Case locations in Fortnite and how to find them using the clues hidden near each one.

All Weapon Case locations in Fortnite

Weapon Case locations are marked by The Underground icons on the map. They spawn in the same place each match, so once you know where they are, you can get your hands on high-tier weapons with ease.

Here are all Weapon Case locations in Fortnite:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games.

If you want to find some without using the map icons, here's a list of the areas where you can find them:

East Classy Courts and north of Grand Glacier.

North half of Reckless Railways.

In Hazy Hillside.

South of Pleasant Piazza, West of Fencing Fields and north east of Snooty Steppes.

North part of Ruined Reels.

South west of Pleasant Piazza, west of Fencing Fields and north west of Snooty Steppes.

Southern half of Ritzy Riviera.

Northern half of Rebel's Roost.

How to find a Weapon Case in Fortnite

When you get to the location of a Weapon Case using The Underground markers, you then need to search the area to find clues that will point you to the exact location of a Weapon Case.

Once you're in the vague area of a case, look around for The Underground symbol to be painted somewhere on the outside (or inside) of a building:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games.

This symbol is showing you where you need to look to find a Weapon Case. Head inside the building or point the symbol has marked and look around for more symbols or arrows on the walls:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Follow the trail that's laid out by the arrows and symbols as they're leading you to the Weapon Cases. In some places, the trail will lead you directly to them but sometimes the Cases will be hidden.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games.

If you think the trail has brought you to a dead end, look for another Underground symbol and then use your melee weapon to break open the symbol to find the cases.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games.

How to search a Weapon Case in Fortnite

All that's left to do is to search the Weapon Cases you've found and it really couldn't be easier, as long as there aren't other players following you. If you've got people following you, then we recommend dealing with them first before attempting to reach and open a case.

To search a Weapon Case in Fortnite, simply walk up to it and use the prompted control to pull out the weapon it contains. The weapon won't instantly be equipped to you and you need to pick it up to add it to your inventory if you want it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games.

Typically, a Weapon Case contains one weapon that is blue tier or higher and some ammunition.

That's it for now!