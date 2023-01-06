How to level up fast in GTA Online and tips for getting more RP

Knowing how to level up quickly and earn RP in GTA Online is the key to becoming a succesful entrepreneur, criminal, or practically anything you want to be in Los Santos.

Even if you have earned a lot of money and collected a lot of weapons in the main game, none of this carries over to GTA Online. Therefore, when you first start playing, you're starting from scratch but fear not, there are some easy ways to speedily boost your rank.

Here, we're going to explain what RP is, how to track it, and how to use it to level up quickly.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube GTA V and GTA Online PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Trailer.

How to level up fast in GTA Online

To level up fast in GTA Online, you should focus all of your energy on getting more RP. This is also known as Reputation, but it's mostly referred to as RP throughout the game

Don't worry though, you will almost always earn GTA$ while you're earning RP so it's a win-win situation. RP is pretty easy to gain by doing anything while playing GTA Online (apart from dying), but there are a few ways that are the most effective for gaining a lot of it quickly.

What is RP in GTA Online?

RP is essentially GTA Online's version of XP, it can be collected and used to increase your character's rank. As your character rank gets higher, more weapons, vehicles, and opportunities become available to you.

For example, when you head into Ammu-Nation with a lower level you will notice that quite a few of the weapons are level blocked. This means that you cannot access the weapon until you reach the required level - which can be a pain when you encounter griefers who own powerful weapons.

To sum it up, RP (also known as reputation) is your way of getting better items and experiences.

How to track your RP

You can track your RP once you are in a GTA Online game session (it doesn't matter if you're in a public or private session, you can check it the same way). The RP bar will show you your current rank, how far you've got to go until the next rank, and what the next rank is.

There are two ways you can check your RP levels and the first one is to wait for your RP bar to appear at the top of the screen. This usually happens after you gain some RP points and it will look like this:

However, if you don't want to wait for it to appear then you can check your level by pressing the button you would use to circulate between the main characters in the base game. Do this and make sure your character is selected, then your current rank as well as RP progress will be shown at the top of your screen.

Tips for getting more RP quickly in GTA Online

Here are our top tips and methods for getting more RP quickly in GTA Online:

Take part in Freemode events and win

If you don't want to invest your time into completing a longer mission or task, then taking part in any Freemode event is the way to go. If you're cruising around and a Freemode event is beginning, it's a good idea to get yourself involved.

Sometimes there will be a countdown to when the event begins (typically no longer than 5 minutes). This is especially important to take note of when the event requires special equipment or vehicles, such as a plane.

Naturally, you will get the maximum amount of RP for placing first in the event, then a bit less for second, and a bit less for third. However, even if you don't win, you will still earn a handful of points for participating.

Some Freemode events take place in the air.

Note: You cannot take part in most Freemode events if you are in passive mode.

Pull Heists

Pulling Heists off successfully will grant you large amounts of RP in one go.

That being said, many heists require you to do set-up missions and invest in equipment but the pay-off is usually worth it if you want to earn a lot of RP as well as cash. Also, most of the heists are just entertaining.

The higher level you are, the more cool items you can get.

Join or start your own missions

For those of you who want to earn a bit more RP without competing with other players, then it's a great idea to take part in set missions.

You can join missions started by other players - invitations are sent around via in-game text messages if a job is open. Alternatively, you can drive to any indicator on the map to begin a new mission.

Also, you can get in touch with one of your contacts on your in-game phone to start a job. For example, to start one of the Fooligan jobs, you can call Dax once he has been added to your contacts.

The harder the mission is, the more RP you will earn.

It's important to note that you get the most RP for completing a mission.

Do the Time Trials each week

There are three time trial activities that you can do and if you beat the par time for a particular course, you will earn RP plus GTA$.

The time trials themselves rotate each week, so if you get bored of completing one then another one will not be too far away. Here are the icons you should look out for on the map:

These trials can be accessed with any vehicle, just make sure it's a fast one that you're comfortable with using. Speed and accuracy are crucial if you want to beat the target time.

You will need to own an Arena Garage and purchase the RC Bandito from Southern San Andreas Super Autos to be able to access these trials.

Now, these trials are slightly different. To be able to do them, you will need to be playing on a next-generation console (PS5 or Xbox Series X/S). Then, you will also need to own a HSW car and use that to drive up to the starting point of the trial.

Complete seasonal events and tasks

Now, they may not always be around but seasonal events are a great way of earning stacks of RP quickly. Along with hefty cash rewards, participating in seasonal events and tasks can reward you with massive RP drops.

Spin the Lucky Wheel at the Diamond Casino

Spinning the Lucky Wheel at the Diamond Casino is an extremely easy way of earning RP.

Head up to the Lucky Wheel by the Podium Vehicle in the Diamond Casino and spin it to see if you can land some RP. You do need to purchase a membership from the front desk for $500 first, but that's a one off payment.

There are 20 slots on the wheel, there's a 1 in 20 chance of winning a vehicle and a 5 in 20 chance of getting bonus RP.

For a free spin once every 24 hours, why not try it?

If you want to get your hands on more rewards and in-game goodies, take a look at our GTA Online weekly update page. Here, we detail all of the bonus RP challenges, vehicles you can win, and special events taking place each week. Also, check out our GTA Online Podium Vehicle page if you want to know which vehicle is up for grabs this week.