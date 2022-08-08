You need to get money in Two Point Campus in order to purchase items, pay your staff, complete challenges, and keep your university afloat.

There are a few ways to make money fast in Two Point Campus, but you’ll unfortunately have to reach a certain point in the campaign to do so.

We’ve detailed these easy money methods below, but we’ll also include some good ways you can earn money while playing the early stages of the campaign mode to help you progress quicker.

Is there a money cheat in Two Point Campus?

Just like Two Point Hospital before it, there are unfortunately no cheats or cheat codes in Two Point Campus, meaning there’s no way to cheat your way to high stacks of cash as soon as you start the game. This can make earning money a challenge in the early stages of the campaign.

There is, however, a mode you can unlock in Two Point Campus that basically acts as a ‘cheat mode’, giving you access to all the money and items you need to make the campus of your dreams.

How to get money easy in Two Point Campus

The best way to get money easy in Two Point Campus is to unlock and play Sandbox mode. You can set your own custom money, Kudosh, and Course Points amounts, or get the maximum amount of money (100 million Cash!) and other currencies by selecting the ‘Creative’ option in Sandbox Mode.

Select how much money, Kudosh, and Course Points you start with in Sandbox mode.

To unlock Sandbox mode, you’re going to have to achieve a one star Campus in the first four levels of the campaign: Freshleigh Meadows, Piazza Lanatra, Mitton University, and Noblestead. Once you get one star in Noblestead, you can then save your game, quit out to the main menu, and then select Sandbox Mode with every level now available to you.

Remember to select the ‘Creative’ option to start with the largest amount of money available at the beginning of a level in Two Point Campus.

Select 'Creative' in Sandbox mode if you want to start with 100 million Cash.

Two Point Campus Archaeology Course easy money method

Another way to get easy money without playing in Sandbox mode is to add the Archaeology course to your campus and create a huge dig site. This is a great, easy way to earn piles of Cash, as you get money for selling every item that a student unearths at a dig site.

Keep in mind that some items are worth more than others. Selling an old pair of boots will only get you 1,000 Cash, whereas selling an ancient gem will get you 40,000 Cash. With these higher-valued items, we actually recommend moving them to your campus and waiting a few months to sell them.

This is because the value of each item found in a dig site will increase the longer you wait. Each item does have a cap however, like the ancient gem at 50,000. With this in mind, we recommend selling an item once you haven’t seen its value go up for at least an in-game month.

Keep your ancient gems until they reach a value of 50,000.

If you’re going to try this archaeology easy money making method in Two Point Campus, we also recommend setting your course fees to zero, or just 500 Cash. This means you can take on the maximum number of archaeology students and unearth treasures at a quicker rate.

Set your tuition fees low so more students can unearth treasures at the dig site.

Remember to make a campus building that can still satisfy the basic needs of your students so they are motivated to continue working at the dig site. Setting up the basic rooms like dormitories, toilets, showers, and a break room is all that’s really needed - so no need to fulfil the optional requests you get from students.

The only downside to this archeology money-making method is that you don’t actually unlock the course until late in the campaign, so you’ll already have the ability to switch to Sandbox Mode, which lets you start with hundreds of millions of Cash anyway.

Still, this is a good way to help you complete the additional tasks found in the ‘Challenge’ mode in Sandbox.

Other ways to get easy money in Two Point Campus

There are a number of methods you can use to make money in Two Point Campus without switching to Sandbox Mode or using the Archaeology course method.

Here’s all the ways you can make easy money in Two Point Campus:

Placing vending machines or arcade machines

Raising course fees

Clicking on ‘bookworms’ when they appear outside

Donations from students

Passing optional inspections and challenges

Winning end-of-year awards

Earning bonus XP

Taking out a loan

Selling items you don’t need

Although vending machines and arcade machines can cost a few thousand Cash to purchase, you’ll make the money back over time. Just be careful not to place more than you need to, as it’ll just be a waste of money.

Similarly, don’t take out a loan unless you really need to, as you’ll have to pay back extra. A handy tip to always keep your Campus afloat is to start with the Two Point Bank loan, and if you need more money, take the Swindles loan next and pay off the rest of your Two Point Bank loan with the Swindles money. As long as you don’t go too overboard with your spending, this can keep smaller campuses going for quite a while.

Lastly, if you're looking for the most amount of money from student donations, we highly recommend having lots of Posho students at your campus by having an active Money Wangling course available. Keep Posho students happy and raise their grades easily by having them join the book club and they will donate hundreds, sometimes thousands of Cash at a time.

Hope you're having fun in Two Point Campus!