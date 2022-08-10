Two Point Campus how to get Course Points, upgrade a course, and raise Campus Level

Course Points are needed to upgrade a course in Two Point Point Campus, which is required to complete certain challenges, raise the course’s maximum qualification level, and increase its yearly student intake.

There are lots of ways to earn Kudosh and money, but only one way to get Course Points in Two Point Campus during the main campaign, which we’ll detail below, along with how to raise the Campus Level.

Welcome to the Academic Year! | Two Point Campus (PEGI).

How to get Course Points in Two Point Campus

The only way to get Course Points during the main campaign of Two Point Campus is by raising your Campus Level. This is separate to each campus’ star rating, but you do need to raise your Campus Level to achieve multiple stars in each campus.

Every time your Campus Level increases, you’ll get 10 Course Points, but there is a way to get 1,000 Course Points right at the start of a level if you don’t want to worry about trying to earn them. To do this, you’ll need to switch to Sandbox mode.

To unlock Sandbox mode, you’re going to have to achieve a one star campus in the first four levels of the campaign: Freshleigh Meadows, Piazza Lanatra, Mitton University, and Noblestead. Once you get one star in Noblestead, you can then save your game, quit out to the main menu, and then select Sandbox mode with every level now available to you.

Select the ‘Creative’ option to start with 1,000 Course Points, or ‘Custom’ to set the exact amount you want to start a level with.

How to raise Campus Level in Two Point Campus

The only way to earn Course Points in the campaign is to increase your Campus Level, which is also required to complete certain challenges and raise a campus’ star rating.

Here’s how to raise your Campus Level in Two Point Campus:

Create new rooms

Increase the prestige of each room

Buy and build on additional plots of land

Get more staff and students and keep them happy

A tall order, but this is the core gameplay loop of Two Point Campus, so you should naturally raise your Campus Level as you play through each level.

To check your current Campus Level, navigate to the ‘Campus Overview’ tab found in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen, next to the tab where you can get a loan. You can also see how your campus is doing overall in the overview menu, and check the ‘Advice’ tab for tips on what you can do to improve it.

Go to the 'Course Management' menu to get advice on how to improve your Campus Level.

Room prestige

Pay extra attention to each room’s prestige level if you’re struggling to increase your Campus Level, as this is where it’s easiest to drop the ball. Fill rooms with useful and decorative items, but make sure you don’t clutter the area, as this will lower a room’s prestige.

Select a room to check its prestige level.

Placing a few windows, plants, and posters is a quick and cheap way to raise the prestige of a room, but keep in mind that plants need to be watered by janitors, which can take up a lot of their time.

You can check a room’s prestige level, and what you can do to improve it, by selecting a room to see its overview.

How to upgrade a course in Two Point Campus

While you can upgrade any course you have unlocked at any time, the changes won’t actually come into effect until the next academic year begins. Due to this, we recommend waiting until the end of the year to upgrade your courses so you have the maximum amount of Course Points to work with, and have a better idea of what you want to change at your campus.

To upgrade a course in Two Point Campus, select the ‘Manage Courses’ option at the top of the screen if you’re between academic years (up on the d-pad if playing on a console). If you want to upgrade a course during the current year, select the ‘Course Management’ option from the main menu found in the lower left-hand corner of the screen. It’s the symbol that looks like a certificate.

From this menu you can add any new courses you have unlocked, raise or lower course fees, and upgrade current courses by selecting the plus icon located at the bottom of the course card, provided you have the required amount of Course Points to do so.

When you upgrade a course in Two Point Campus, more students will come to your Campus for that course the next year, and the maximum qualification level for that course will increase. With more students comes more requirements needed to be fulfilled to start the academic year, like new rooms and teachers, which can cost a lot of money in the long run.

You can upgrade a course and adjust the tuition fees from the 'Course Management' menu.

Make sure you’re not just upgrading a course because you have the Course Points available, or you could fall into debt and have a lot of gloomy students roaming the halls as you might not have the money to keep them happy.