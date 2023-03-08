Two Point Campus gets a spooky makeover with upcoming School Spirits DLC

Another DLC for Two Point Campus is inbound, and this time the game is getting into the spooky spirit by throwing a load of ghosts our way.

The aptly named School Spirits DLC will see Two Point Campus' students "whisked off" to Lifeless Estate, where "the lawn may be lacklustre, and the surfaces strangely gooey, but all of the problems come back to the ghosts".

Here, students will be able to take part in two new courses and encounter "spirited new student archetypes". There will also be a spooky assortment of new items to fill your campus with. How fa-boo-lous!

Watch on YouTube A little look at Two Point Campus' School Spirits DLC.

In addition to these new courses, there will be a new DLC-exclusive challenge mode included. This will see the campus janitors having to sort out all the pesky poltergeists with their Ghost-Dusters. Haunted housework has never been so spook-tacular.

Two Point Campus' School Spirits DLC is coming to PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch on 15th March 2023 for £5.49/$5.99/€5.99.

PC and Xbox players can pre-purchase to get a 10 percent discount. For PlayStation and Switch players, meanwhile, an early adopters discount of 10 percent will go live for a week on release.

I assume this bar will serve spirits...

Life (or should that be death) is a roller-ghost-er. I tried to shoot a ghost, but I mist.

On its release last August, our Ed gave Two Point Campus a Recommended badge.

"Just as it did with Two Point Hospital, Two Point Studios has combined neatly overlapping management systems with an irrepressably oddball charm," he wrote.