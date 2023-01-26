The Kloros Guild in Forspoken is one that you'll come across when you first venture into Praenost. By this point, you should be aware that Guilds offer extremely valuable rewards which makes them worth exploring.

However, when you first come across this Forspoken Guild, you might have some trouble getting into it. There's a reason for this and you need to have something very specific to do it. We're going to show you how to get into the Kloros Guild in Forspoken and how to complete it.

How to get into the Kloros Guild in Forspoken

To be able to get into the Kloros Guild, you'll need to have beaten Tanta Sila and gained the 'Zip' ability.

Once you have the 'Zip' ability, head back to the Kloros Guild and stand facing it so that the tower itself is on the right side of your screen:

Then, all you need to do is use your 'Zip' ability to pull yourself up onto the shorter rock formation. You can also reach this first rock by using magic parkour, though it is far easier to use 'Zip'.

Note: As you start to climb the rock formations to get into the guild, you'll notice that you will move in and out of the storm surrounding the tower. Don't worry about this, just keep climbing.

Once you are on the shorter rock, look to the next rock formation to your left. It's slightly higher and again, use 'Zip' to get up there.

From this rock, look slightly to your right and there will be a higher rock formation that is near the Guild. Use your 'Zip' abilitiy to pull yourself over to it.

Then, from this final rock formation you need to face the Guild. You should see a small balcony with a doorway leading into the building. Aim your 'Zip' ability at the balcony or the doorway and pull yourself over there.

How to complete the Kloros Guild in Forspoken

Once you are inside the Guild, you'll need to head all the way down to the base of it. We recommend completing the Guild first and then returning to it collect anything you see on your way down.

When you are at the base of the tower, you will come face to face with a Nightmare. You need to defeat the Nightmare to be able to exit the tower.

The easiest way to defeat the monster is to use Tanta Sila's magic. It's extremely effective against them and it staggers them enough for Frey to get a few good hits in.

Once you defeat the single Nightmare, the Guild will be marked as complete and the exit will open for you.

Kloros Guild Reward explained

After defeating the Nightmare and opening the exit, you can open the treasure chest in the center of the room. This contains your reward for this Guild.

For the Kloros Guild, you'll get a set of Nails that makes any negative effects Frey inflicts on enemies last longer. You can find out more about Nails in our Forspoken Gear guide.

With one Guild tower complete, enjoy hunting around Athia to complete the rest!