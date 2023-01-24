How to Craft in Forspoken, where to find more Crafting Materials and Crafting Benches explained

Crafting in Forspoken is how you can make and obtain boosts, potions, and other useful items. As you venture across the lands, you'll pick up different materials such as Plants and then you can turn these items into better ones such as Healing Draughts.

Exploring Athia in Forspoken is a perilous task, so anything that you can take to make the journey easier is a good idea. Here, we're going to show you how to craft items, where to find more materials, and how to find Crafting Benches too.

How to Craft in Forspoken

To craft in Forspoken, you need to find a Crafting Bench or make a Camp. You'll come across your first Crafting Bench while you are in the City of Cipal shortly after meeting Olevia. This is your first chance to learn about Crafting.

You'll only learn how to set up a Camp after you exit Cipal and come across good Wood.

Using a Crafting Bench

Once you've found a Crafting Bench, walk up to it and interact with it using the prompted control to bring up the crafting menu.

Here, you'll have two options, 'Craft' and 'Upgrade'. To make a new item from materials you have gathered, click on the 'Craft' option on the left. The 'upgrade' option is for adding perks and for improving your gear.

When you're in the the 'Craft' area, you'll see a list of all of the items that you currently know how to make.

Select the item you want to make, and if you have enough materials, you can craft it. You'll also be shown how many of that item you can make with the materials you've gathered, so it's up to you if you use them all on one item or if you spread the materials out between a few.

In this image, all options are greyed out because there are not enough materials to make anything.

Crafting at a Camp

Not to be confused with Campgrounds, a completely separate thing, Camps are small rest areas that Frey can create while out exploring the wild areas. You can rest at these to restore your health and you can craft at them.

To be able to create a Camp you need to have collected Wood. Once you've found some good Wood press and hold down on your directional pad to set up Camp. You can still be attacked while sitting at a Camp, so be careful where you place it.

To craft at a Camp, select the 'Craft' option that appears on the small bar at the bottom of your screen. Then proceed to craft items as you would do at a Crafting Bench.

How to find Crafting Benches in Forspoken

The best place to find Crafting benches in Forspoken is in Pilgrims Refuges.

Crafting Benches are not marked on any of the maps, so it's more of a case of you exploring a settlement and area to find some. This is why the easiest way to find one in a hurry is to fast travel to a Refuge building.

Where to find Crafting Materials in Forspoken

If you have no materials, then you can't craft anything. The easiest way to find crafting materials in Forspoken is to fill your inventory while you are out exploring.

There are usually more crafting materials to be found in the wilds, though a few can still be found within settlements. If you use Cuff to scan the area, any collectable materials or important crafting items will be highlighted for a short time.

Finders Keepers in Cipal is a good place to find rogue materials.

Forspoken rewards curiousity, so it's worth taking your time to look around each area you visit.

Also, if there's something specific that you want to make but you don't have the materials, then you can check which ones you need at the Crafting Bench too. Simply hover over the item you want to make and the required materials will be listed at the bottom of the screen.

How to unlock new Crafting recipes in Forspoken

You may have come across Old Coins while out and about in the wilds. These have a purpose, and it's worth collecting them when you find them. Old Coins can be used with Book Shop to exchange for 'Books'.

These essentially allow Frey to learn how to craft new items and upgrades.

We bought 'Ode to Vim' from this Book Shop.

Enjoy crafting and exploring the rest of Athia!