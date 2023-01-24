Monuments in Forspoken are large sculptures dotted across the landscape. They're hard to miss as they tower above almost everything else and they have a very distinctive shape. Why should you bother visiting them? They can help you make Frey stronger!

Forspoken Monuments don't take too long to do either, which means that you can quickly complete them while you are on the way to another quest or goal. Without further ado, we're going to explain what Monuments are, how to complete them, and the rewards you can get from them too.

Monuments in Forspoken explained

Monuments in Forspoken are a side activity that can reward you with important stat boosts.

Monuments are essentially stone sculptures where Tantas have stored their power. However, these sculptures have attracted a concentrated amount of 'The Break' which has now engulfed them.

It's your job to clear them of this corruption and, if you do, you can expect a useful reward.

How Monuments look on the Map

This is how an incomplete Monument looks on the map, it looks the same on both the close-up and area maps. If a Monument has been completed, it will still have the same symbol but anything that is Purple will be removed.

Unfortunately, Monuments do not appear on the World Map.

How to clear Monuments in Forspoken

To clear a Monument in Forspoken, you need to walk up to it and remove 'The Break' surrounding it.

The easiest way to do this is to use a charged attack and repeatedly launch them at the base of the Monument. Support Spells aren't particularly useful here.

Charged attacks are the easiest way of clearing The Break.

Once you've removed enough of 'The Break' at the base, you can walk up to the Monument and interact with it.

Then, the rest of the corruption on the Monument will begin to crumble away. You do not need to do anything here, once this begins you have completed the Monument.

Once the Monument turns red, your job is complete.

After the brief cutscene happens, the Monument reward will be handed over to you and automatically applied to Frey.

Monument Rewards in Forspoken

Rewards for completing Monuments in Forspoken are typically stat boosts for Frey. You can check which reward you'll gain from a Monument by hovering over the icon for it on the map.

The Purple writing will tell you which boost you can get from completing the activity. We highly recommend visiting and completing as many Monuments as you can to make Frey stronger.

Frey gained plus five defense from completing the Monument after exiting Cipal.

Enjoy exploring Athia to find more Monuments to clear!