Fast Travel in Forspoken is the easiest (and fastest) way to get around Athia quickly. There's a lot for you to explore throughout the game, and Fast Travel is by far the easiest way to jump around between the different areas that you've discovered.

It can be particularly useful if you know that a certain area has an item you want, or if you want to heal up after a major battle. This is why we're going to show you how to Fast Travel in Forspoken, how to unlock it and we explain what Pilgrims Refuges are too.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Check out the 7 things you need to know about Forspoken.

How to Fast Travel in Forspoken

To fast travel in Forspoken, you need to find special buildings called 'Pilgrims Refuges'.

Once you have found one and activated it, you can enter your Map and click on the Pilgrims Refuge. After clicking on it, use the prompted command for fast travel to go to that location.

Pilgrims Refuges often have Healing Draughts in them, so it's worth looking around.

How unlock Fast Travel in Forspoken

To unlock Fast Travel in Forspoken, you'll need to have found your way out of Cipal during 'Frey's Journey: Her Father's Findings' and find a Pilgrims Refuge.

Once you come out of Cipal and vault the wall next to your first Fount of Blessing (keep following the main quest marker for this), you'll see a small building to your left. This is your first Pilgrims Refuge. This happens roughly four hours into the main story.

Now that you've found one, you need to activate it if you want to use Fast Travel. To activate the Pilgrims Refuge you need to walk inside it. You must do this for every Refuge you find. If you don't do this, the Refuge will not show up on your map and you will not be able to use it to Fast Travel.

You can rest here without worrying about any monsters attacking you.

Other ways to Fast Travel in Forspoken

Once you have reached that initial point in 'Her Father's findings', you can then Fast Travel to certain large areas and settlements on the map.

A good early example is Cipal. If you head to the close-up map and hover over the icon in the middle of Cipal, you will be prompted to Fast Travel to it. Use the indicated command and you will instantly end up at that location.

Forspoken has arrived and we have boss strategies to help you defeat Tanta Sila, Tanta Prav, the Senseless Savant and the final boss. Before facing these bosses, however, you may want to learn how to craft, upgrade your gear and find all of the Founts of Blessings. Meanwhile, understanding fast travel and clearing Monuments will also help you in Fray's journey across Athia.

What are Pilgrims Refuges in Forspoken

Pilgrims Refuges are small buildings that are similar in structure to Churches, and they provide Frey (and Cuff) with a safe zone to rest in.

Inside a Refuge, Frey can rest on the bed to restore her health back to full capacity. This is useful if you want to preserve your Healing Draughts for your time on the road.

Also, Refuges often contain Crafting Benches for all of your crafting and upgrading needs.

Note: It's worth taking your time to look around a Refuge, there are often Healing Draughts to be found and notes that give extra context for life in Athia too.

How Pilgrims Refuges look on the Map

Close-up map:

A Refuge building stands out on the close-up map.

Area Map

The tick icon next to the Pilgrims Refuge icon means that this has been activated.

World Map of Athia:

The two Pilgrims Refuges on the map above have not been activated yet.

Enjoy exploring Athia!