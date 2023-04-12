Finding the Jaeger's Family Basement in Fortnite is one of the eight quest challenges you need to complete to unlock Eren Jaeger. The quest itself gives you a specific area that the basement is in, but it doesn't tell you exactly where it is.

Like most things in Fortnite, tracking the Basement down is a perilous task. There are a lot of buildings in the surrounding area and there are plenty of places where you could be caught off guard and taken down. Also the area that the quest mentions, Anvil Square, is currently a popular drop spot so be ready for a fight when you get there.

Here, we're going to show you how to find the Jaeger's Family Basement in Fortnite and explain the reward for doing so.

How to find the Jaeger's Family Basement in Fortnite

The Jaeger Family Basement is somewhere in Anvil Square (which we know from the quest requirement). However, there are quite a few buildings in this area which can make it easy for other players to ambush you and harder for you to find the basement quickly.

The Jaeger Family Basement is in a large building in the south eastern section of Anvil Square. We've marked its exact location on the map below.

We found it easiest to put a pin on this location while you are still in the bus, it makes it easier to drop in on the right area.

When you get to the area marked on the map above, look for the building facing the river. It's a bit easier to track it down from being in the air, this is how the building looks while you are gliding into the area:

You should see a sheltered overhang on the right side of the building if you are looking at it from the side with the river. Head into this overhang and then look to your left, you should see a set of stairs leading down to a lower area. The door at the bottom of the stairs leads into the Jager's Family Basement.

All you need to do to complete the quest is walk inside the room until it's registered as found.

Finding the Jaeger's Family Basement reward in Fortnite explained

Once you complete the quest of finding the Jaeger's Family Basement, you will be rewarded with the Basement Key Back Bling cosmetic.

You will also have completed one of the eight quests needed to get Eren Jaeger.