Aberrant fish are the twisted, grotesque, versions of the regular fish you can catch throughout Dredge.

If you want to complete your fish Encyclopaedia in Dredge, then you will need to catch every single aberrant fish at least once.

Below you’ll learn how to catch aberrant fish in Dredge, so you can witness some of the horrors which lie beneath the waves.

Watch on YouTube We've Played Dredge and it's Reely Scary - Let's Play Dredge on PC - new Dredge Gameplay

How to catch aberrant fish in Dredge If you want to catch an aberrant fish in Dredge, then you need to keep an eye out for the fishing spots which have green and gold sparkles flowing from them. These sparkles will be easier to spot at night and, in our experience, more aberrant fish appear at night too. Just keep an eye on your Panic Level… Spooky smoke also rises from the spots containing aberrant fish. Once you’ve found a fishing spot containing aberrant fish, make sure you have a rod that allows you to fish at this spot installed on your boat. You can’t fish in a Shallow spot if you don’t have a rod capable of fishing in shallow waters after all. If you have the rod installed but it’s been damaged, you can, however, still fish in this spot - you just won’t have access to any speed bonuses. Now all you have to do is fish until you’ve caught the aberrant fish. This may involve catching a number of regular fish until you find the aberrant one, but you can always toss those regular fish out. Don’t forget to keep an eye on the green and gold sparkles, because, when they vanish, so will the aberrant fish! If you’re looking for a specific kind of aberrant fish, then remember to check your Encyclopedia. Like all fish in Dredge, the aberrant fish have their own page in this book that details their type (Abyssal etc.), when and where they appear, and the equipment you’ll need to catch them.