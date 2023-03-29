How to get the Music Box relic in Dredge
Pull music from the depths.
The Music Box is one of the relics the Collector will task you with finding in Dredge.
If you want to find the Music Box in Dredge, however, you first need to complete the Hermitage Pursuit by finding the Family Crest and, in doing so, unlock the Packed Explosives.
After doing so, you’ll be able to get the Music Box relic in Dredge - I’m sure the Collector needs it for completely normal reasons and it has nothing to do with dark magic at all...
(I'm sure it's all above board.)
How to get the Music Box relic in Dredge
If you want to retrieve the Music Box relic from the ocean floor in Dredge, then you need to visit Gale Cliffs, which sits in the south-eastern corner of the map.
The easiest way to reach Gale Cliffs from Greater Marrow is to head towards Blackstone Isle and, once you pass it, head south-east. How long this journey takes will depend on the speed of your engines, but, if you set out in the early morning, you should be at Gale Cliffs before night falls.
The Music Box is hidden in a shipwreck which lies directly south of the town of Ingfell in Gale Cliffs. When you reach this wreck, however, you’ll find it blocked by a line of rocks. At the moment, you lack the means to destroy these rocks, so, instead, dock at the small port sitting in front of them.
There you’ll find a Hermit and, when talking to him, ask, 'This place doesn’t seem safe. Why do you live here?' He’ll explain that he can’t return to Ingfell without his Family Crest, so you need to agree to find it for him.
This means it’s time to put the Music Box relic out of your mind for now to focus on finding the Family Crest and unlocking Packed Explosives.
After unlocking the Packed Explosives, you can finally blow up that troublesome rock wall and dredge the Music Box from the wreck. The Music Box will take up six squares arranged in a rectangle, so just make sure you have enough room in your cargo.
Once the Music Box is safely on board, it’s time to head back to Blackstone Isle and hand it over to the Collector. (Who still won’t tell you what the relics are for, but I’m sure it will be fine…)
At the time of writing, we don’t know whether the abilities the Collector gives you are tied to a specific relic or the number of relics you've given him. This means that while giving him the Music Box unlocked the Manifest ability for us, you may find yourself receiving a different ability.
Either way, the Manifest ability is very useful as it allows you to instantly return to Blackstone Isle. This is great for when you either find a relic or need to quickly dock at a port, so you can rest and reduce your Panic Level. Just remember - it does have a cooldown!
Good luck finding the Music Box!