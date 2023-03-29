How to get the Music Box relic in Dredge

The Music Box is one of the relics the Collector will task you with finding in Dredge.

If you want to find the Music Box in Dredge, however, you first need to complete the Hermitage Pursuit by finding the Family Crest and, in doing so, unlock the Packed Explosives.

After doing so, you’ll be able to get the Music Box relic in Dredge - I’m sure the Collector needs it for completely normal reasons and it has nothing to do with dark magic at all...

(I'm sure it's all above board.)

