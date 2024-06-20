The Ancient Dragon Lansseax in Elden Ring is a boss in the wild on the Altus Plateau.

There are two encounters with the lightning-shooting dragon Lansseax in Elden Ring.

The first time you meet this formidable enemy is deciptively simple, and your second encounter will be a fight to the death. We've covered both encounters here for you.

If this seems daunting then don't worry, we're here to show you how to beat the Ancient Dragon Lansseax in Elden Ring.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to beat the Ancient Dragon Lansseax in Elden Ring

Here's how to beat the Ancient Dragon Lansseax each time you meet him in Elden Ring.

First Encounter

The first time you meet him is not far from the Site of Grace 'Abandoned Coffin'. He appears on the slope leading north-east towards the capital. For many, this should be the case after the Great Elevator of Dectus.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The first encounter is reasonably relaxed, as you only have to do a little damage before he disappears.

Second Encounter

You can kill Lansseax at the second encounter. He appears on the plateau to the west of the capital's protective walls.

This is best entered from the Site of Grace 'Rampartside Path'. This is the second place where you will encounter Lansseax:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

There should be enough space to fight the dragon reasonably comfortably with or without a mount.

After Lansseax lands, you can land a few leg kicks without him putting up a fight. Take advantage of this opening. The fight is on!

The feet are, again, a good target but don't overdo it. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Similar to other dragons - Agheel, Smarag, Adula for example - it is reasonably easy to catch up with its feet using your mount, land a few hits there and ride away again quickly.

Just don't overdo it, because he stomps with his arms and can sweep you off your feet with the resulting shockwave. Or it can simply swipe you with its tail. So far, so familiar.

This attack causes devastating damage. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

His worst attack is as follows - he stands up on his hind legs, summons a red lightning sword in his hand and rushes down at you.

Stay as high up on the ground as possible so that you can either jump over the sword with the mount's double jump during this attack or get closer to him with a dodge roll forwards.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

If you are further down and he comes with the sword, it gets trickier. Get to safety or sprint towards him - this can also work.

Never stand in front of its face for too long, as it a) bites with its mouth and b) strikes with its hands, causing heavy damage.

Sometimes it also rears up to spit fire and then you should stand somewhere else. The best place to stand is under its legs, where you can reliably deal damage.

During this animation you have a good chance to attack. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

As with Agheel and other Dragons, you also have a very good opportunity when he spits fire in a 'straight' line while sitting on the ground. Ride diagonally in his direction and you can hit him with a few blows during the animation.

If Lansseax flutters into the air, a burst of flame immediately follows in an area below. You are familiar with this attack from other Dragons in the game. Get out of the danger zone and then close in again when the fire has died down.

Keep going and you'll eventually beat this Dragon. Your rewards for defeating Lansseax are 60,000 Runes and Lansseax's Glaive Incantation.

Need more help? Jump back to our list of Elden Ring bosses or our Elden Ring walkthrough.