Here’s where you can pre-order The Last of Us Part 1 remake on PlayStation 5

The Last of Us is getting a next-gen remake, which is set to be released on 2nd September 2022 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, followed by a PC version shortly after. The launch date of The Last of Us Part 1 remake will mark 10 years since Naughty Dog's truly terrifying survival horror game was first released in 2013.

Not only will players get to experience Joel and Ellie’s post-apocalyptic adventure (and many jump scares) in both native 4K and a dynamic 4K option, the PS5 DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, along with new and improved 3D audio will also enhance the overall gaming experience.

On this page, you’ll be able to find the cheapest places to pre-order The Last of Us Part 1 in the US and UK, plus a breakdown of each edition.

The Last of Us Part 1 pre-orders

There are two editions available to pre-order in the UK and US: Standard and Digital Deluxe. When you pre-purchase either edition, you can receive Bonus Supplements and Bonus Weapon Parts from select retailers.

There was an additional Firefly Edition, which was being sold exclusively via PlayStation Direct, but is now out of stock in the US. It isn't being sold in the UK or the rest of Europe at the moment. We will, of course, update this page should it become available again.

The Last of Us Part 1 Standard Edition

The Standard Edition includes the single-player story and prequel chapter, Left Behind.

Standard Edition UK

Standard Edition US

The Last of Us Part 1 Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition is exclusively available on the PlayStation Store. It includes the following:

Complete The Last of Us story (PS5)

Left Behind prequel chapter

Two skill upgrades (early unlock)

Pistol/rifle upgrade (early unlock)

Explosive arrows (early unlock)

Dither Punk Filter (early unlock)

Speedrun Mode (early unlock)

Six weapon skins (early unlock)

If you're planning on buying this edition, remember you can save on PlayStation Store credit by purchasing a discounted PS Store Gift Card at ShopTo. Right now you can grab a £90 PS Store gift card for only £75.85. You'll essentially save just over £4 on the game, and you'll be left with an extra tenner in your PS Store wallet.

Digital Deluxe Edition UK

Pre-order The Last of US Part 1 Digital Deluxe Edition - £79.99 from PlayStation Store

Digital Deluxe Edition US

Pre-order The Last of US Part 1 Digital Deluxe Edition - $79.99 from PlayStation Store

The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly Edition

The Firefly Edition is now out of stock in the US, however there are rumours it may still become available in the UK and the rest of Europe.

US

The Last of US Part 1 Firefly Edition - $99.99 from PlayStation Direct US

