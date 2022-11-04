Here's where to pre-order a PS5 console with God of War Ragnarok

In a matter of days, the highly-anticipated sequel to the award-winning God of War (2018) will be in our hands. Before Ragnarök arrives however, what better way to prepare for the winter storm, than netting yourself a PlayStation 5 console to play it on!

Whether you’re still on PS4, or don’t yet own a PlayStation console, this bundle for just under £540 from ShopTo is a great way to jump into the action, right alongside the latest and – going by the recent reviews, including our own – one of the greatest PlayStation first party titles.

Whilst pre-ordering from ShopTo will net you a £10 gift card to spend on their store, other retailers such as Amazon and Game are also opening up pre-orders for the bundle – keep reading for specifics on the bundle's contents, price and availability.

God of War Ragnarök - State of Play Sep 22 Story Trailer

What's included in the God of War Ragnarök PS5 Bundle?

As one of two main headlines of this bundle, God of War Ragnarök is the latest game from PlayStation Studios’ Santa Monica Studio, and the conclusion to the Norse saga they kicked off back in 2018.

Much like its predecessor, God of War Ragnarök is an action-adventure title where you play as ex-Spartan warrior Kratos, who transcended his own realm after a traumatic and violent history, now choosing to continue his life in the quiet and peaceful Norse realms.

However, as is the case with the set up of many games, things aren’t as simple as they may seem – picking up a few years after the events of the previous game, Ragnarök now approaches. Kratos and his son, Atreus must face the consequences of their actions and defend their home, whilst journeying throughout the nine realms – including the king of them all, Asgard – and fend off the oncoming storm.

This bundle in particular comes with the game as a voucher code, so you’ll need an internet connection to be able to download the game once you’ve got your PS5 all set up.

Speaking of, the other main selling point of this bundle is of course the console itself – this PS5 in particular is the disc drive edition that’ll unlock your access to the option of games on-disc as well as digital downloads.

Along with the disc drive, the core PS5 itself has a lot of value, including a custom-built SSD that yield fast loading times for many of its games, whilst its entire build as a whole works in tandem to allow for flexible graphics modes and settings in select titles, as well as additional features intrinsic to the system, such as variable refresh rate, up to 4K resolution, and 120Hz output.

Along with the voucher code for God of War, the PS5 itself comes pre-installed with Astro’s Playroom too – a great little platformer that’ll showcase the feature set of the PS5 itself, as well as its DualSense controller, also packed in as part of this bundle.

The DualSense controller boasts a truly impressive range of features, such as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, available in all the games that support them, bolstering your immersion and enhancing each action in the game itself.

In fact, the headline of this bundle itself – God of War Ragnarök – supports these controller features, as well as Astro’s Playroom, so you’ll have two games to play around with this controller’s features right off the bat! And if you’re not keen on them, there’s a system setting to disable them.

Along with all the key aspects of the bundle, you’ll of course get the equally important power cord, HDMI and USB cables, allowing you to supply power to the console to use it and output its picture, whilst the USB is there to charge your controller.

The God of War Ragnarök limited edition DualSense controller.

When does it launch, and where can I buy it from?

This bundle will be released the same day as God of War Ragnarök launches – November 9th. If you pre-order now, you’ll be highly likely to receive your console on launch day, barring any issues with couriers.

As a bonus depending on where you buy from, ShopTo is offering a bonus £10 gift card with your purchase of this bundle, giving you a head start on any future games or gaming accessories you may want, whilst Game has a second bundle that also includes the limited edition God of War Ragnarök controller, albeit for a higher price.

Additionally, minus the bonus £10 gift card that ShopTo is offering, other retailers also have the same PS5 bundles with God of War Ragnarök listed – for a full list of the best places to buy this bundle, check the table below:

If this isn't the bundle for you, you should check out our PS5 stock checker guide, where we link to alternative PS5 console bundles. If you plan on playing God of Ragnarok on PS4 or you already own a PS5, but are yet to pre-order the game, Currys is offering 15 per cent off when you use the code GOW15. We've listed more of the best places to pre-order a copy in the UK and US over on VG247.

