Here's what's coming when Genshin Impact 2.8 update releases later this month

HoYoverse has finally revealed what's coming in Genshin Impact's 2.8 update when it releases on 13th July, 2022.

Entitled Summer Fantasia, 2.8 brings a new look to the Golden Apple Archipelago, as well as new events, a new character, and a sneaky peek at new location, Sumeru.

You can check out the stunning new look right here:

Genshin Impact 2.8 "Summer Fantasia" Trailer

We'll also get the chance to recruit four-star Fiscl alongside the all-new four-starrer, Shikanoin Heizou, a secondary character for Kazuha and Klee's banners who is a prodigy detective whose "senses are sharp and his thoughts are clear". Heizou comes with new events alongside Diluc, who is also getting a new backstory, idle animations, and effects.

Kazuha, Klee, and Heizou will be available when the update is launched, but it looks like we'll have to wait until the second phase of 2.8 to get Yoimiya.

Genshin Impact is showing no sign of slowing down. The free-to-play Breath of the Wild-like has reportedly raked in over $3bn since its release in September 2020.

Meanwhile, in addition to Genshin Impact, HoYoverse has also announced its next game - Zenless Zone Zero. HoYoverse describes this new title as an urban fantasy and an "attempt to further explore action-oriented gameplay".