Here's the games worth grabbing in The Game Collection half term sale

The Game Collection, as the name implies, has a wonderful array of the newest games at competitive prices. You can see similar deals at bigger places like Amazon and Currys, but The Game Collection half term sale benefits from a hand-picked selection of the best games out there.

In this roundup, we have a diverse range of games for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. Going all the way up to 6th November 2022, you still have plenty of time to get in there and pick out the best deals.

Here are the best deals we can find in the Game Collection half term sale.

Pokemon Shining Pearl

Nintendo has a reputation for never really putting their first party games on sale. Whilst the eShop sees tonnes of indie sales and small price cuts to big games, it's rare to see their big hitters with significant discounts.

Calling it a welcome but low-key remaster in our preview of the game, Pokemon Shining Pearl makes meaningful changes to the game's aesthetic whilst keeping the story and Pokemon intact. If you're looking for a way to relive your childhood, this is a nice cheap way of doing so.

Coming in at £20 cheaper than the eShop, this is a great opportunity to buy the game for under £30. Given Nintendo's track record, we can't see this going much lower any time soon.

Pokemon Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch - £28.95 from The Game Collection (£49.99 on the eShop)

Soul Hackers 2

Being one of the newest games on this entire list, Soul Hackers 2 launched in August. The nearest obvious comparison being Persona, it manages to strike a tone and aesthetic that is wholly unique. If you like turn-based combat, well-developed characters, and Cyberpunk, this is worth picking up.

Taking a darker more supernatural spin on the Atlus formula, this huge RPG will keep you busy for up to 50 hours, with side content, a big story and characters to level up. Being a sequel to the 1997 Sega Saturn game Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers, you don't need to play the first game to get all you need out of this story.

Scarlet Nexus

If you're looking for an RPG but don't want that distinctive charm of an Atlus game, Scarlet Nexus is an often-overlooked JRPG from 2021. As one of the cheapest games on this list, the value you get for your money is fantastic. With tens of hours of gameplay, a striking aesthetic, and a gripping story, there's plenty to love here.

Taking you through the lives of two interlinked characters, Scarlet Nexus describes itself as a "Brank Punk" game and its unique blend of body horror and sci-fi backs this up well. If you want a game about battling the deepest parts of people's psyches, this is a phenomenal choice.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Taking a little bit from Breath of the Wild and mixing it with that classic Ubisoft open-world formula, Immortals Fenyx Rising is a fun romp around through the era of Greek gods. As Fenyx, you learn great powers and traverse an impossible land filled with impossible creatures.

Though you can get it for a decent price year-round, we are paying particular attention to the PS5 version of the game, which is the cheapest we've seen it and is almost 50 per cent cheaper than Amazon. Though you can opt to buy the season pass and DLC, the game still has tonnes of content on the disc and lots to explore. If you liked the selling point of Assassin's Creed Odyssey but wished it went a little more unreal, this is worth looking into.

Game Builder Garage

Game Builder Garage is one of the most interesting Nintendo first-party games of the last few years. A game all about making games - its appeal is something you only really get when you try it out for yourself. It is designed to be an accessible entry into video game design but, with tonnes of games to try out, you can play it however you like.

Though this was never a hugely expensive game, this is the cheapest it has been in some time (£5 cheaper than Amazon), giving you access to a whole community of ideas and collaborations for a fraction of the price of a new game. If you feel like being creative this one is for you.

Game Builder Garage - £14.95 from Amazon.

