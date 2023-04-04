Monster Energy targets indie game in latest trademark lawsuit

Energy drink maker Monster has another video game trademark victim in its sights - this time, indie game Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals.

According to the game's developer Glowstick Entertainment, Monster has lodged a legal complaint that takes exception to Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals including the word "Monsters" in its title.

Glowstick founder Vincent Livings has chosen to make the situation public via a thread on Twitter (as spotted by TheGamer), and pledged to fight Monster's claim in court.

Watch on YouTube Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals' Silent Hill DLC.

"It's well known that Monster Energy is a notorious trademark troll," Livings wrote. "Unfortunately, they're at it again. For a company that likes to target their drinks at gamers, they also like to try to bully and bankrupt game studios with lengthy high dollar litigation.

"Monster Energy's lawyers are coming after us right now, because [Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals] has the word "Monsters" in it. They claim that our game is confusingly similar to their energy drink. Yep, that's really their claim. Rather than roll over, I'm going to fight them in court."

Glowstick's use of black and neon green colouring in its logo has also attracted the ire of Monster, Livings claimed.

1. It's well known that @MonsterEnergy is a notorious trademark troll. Unfortunately, they're at it again. For a company that likes to target their drinks at gamers, they also like to try to bully & bankrupt game studios with lengthy high dollar litigation. #indiegamedev #gamedev pic.twitter.com/8xvg7iWqQe — Vincent Livings (@VincentLivings) March 29, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Back in 2020, it was revealed Monster had contested Ubisoft's original name for Immortals Fenyx Rising, back when the Ancient Greece-set RPG was titled Gods and Monsters.

In a similar manner, Ubisoft's attempt to trademark its game name was hit by an opposition filing by the energy drink company. Ultimately, Ubisoft claimed it had changed the game's name for a "creative" reason.

What's curious here is that Glowstick has been using the Monsters & Mortals branding for several years, and in the meantime has partnered with various other high-profile franchises like Silent Hill.

"Monster Energy is a bully that is owned by Coca-Cola," Livings concluded. "Do not support a bully company by buying their energy drinks. If nothing else, I hope they eventually learn that going after game studios is not in their best interest. #boycottmonsterenergy"