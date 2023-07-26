Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Immortals Fenyx Rising not so immortal, as Ubisoft reportedly cancels sequel

All the single Hades.

Image credit: Ubisoft
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Ubisoft has reportedly cancelled its plans to release an Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel.

Word of a follow up to 2020's mythological romp first surfaced last year, when it was reported a game was in the pre-production stages, with Ubisoft hiring for the title. Subsequent reports then suggested this game would not, in fact, be a fully fledged sequel, but rather a spin-off with a Hawaiian Polynesian theme.

Now it seems the company has decided to pull the plug on this project all together. Sources familiar with Immortals Fenyx Rising's supposed sequel told VGC the Quebec studio's game is no longer in the works due to "perceived challenges around establishing the IP". Allegedly, Ubisoft instead wants to shift its focus to its "most prominent brands".

In response to this report, Ubisoft told VGC it is "reallocating some creative teams and resources within the Quebec studio".

The company continued: "As part of our global strategy, we are redirecting and reallocating some creative teams and resources within the Quebec studio to other unannounced projects.

"The expertise and technologies these teams developed will serve as an accelerator for the development of these key projects focused on our biggest brands. We have nothing further to share at this time."

VGC also reports that sales of Immortals Fenyx Rising were modest - in Europe its sales were around 70 percent lower than Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Our Eurogamer review described the game as "enjoyable but over-familiar".

Eurogamer asked Ubisoft for comment on this report, but it declined.

As for which brands the company may now be focusing on, earlier this month it was revealed Ubisoft still has 10 games set to launch in the remainder of this fiscal year.

In addition to one other "large game" these are:

  • Assassin's Creed Mirage
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  • Rainbow Six Mobile
  • The Division Resurgence
  • Just Dance 24 edition
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Skull and Bones
  • The Crew Motorfest
  • XDefiant

That mysterious "large game" may well be Star Wars Outlaws, which was shown at the Ubisoft Forward earlier this year.

In the time since, we have seen more from Outlaws, including a little look at its new planet Toshara, which was created especially for the game and inspired by the African Savannah.

Star Wars Outlaws is in development for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, and is set for release next year.

