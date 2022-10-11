Save on Nintendo Switch games thanks to these Prime Early Access bundles

If you felt you missed out during Amazon Prime Day a few months ago, Amazon has got you with their new Prime Early Access sale which is offering just as many exciting deals and discounts across all departments.

You'll need to be a Prime member to access the deals over the 11th and 12th of October, and if you haven't signed up before you can get a one month free trial so you can experience the savings and get free next-day delivery thanks to Prime.

If you're a Nintendo Switch user looking for some more games for your Switch or Switch OLED then there's a great opportunity to grab two Nintendo Switch games, as long as one of them is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, without paying for the price of two games.

There's a lot of different combos you can choose from, our favourite is Lego Star Wars coupled with the recently-released Splatoon 3 which is a huge amount of fun, and you can get both of them for just £74.

If you just want to get Splatoon 3 but still fancy getting some value on a bundle, you can couple the game with a Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset instead for £60 saving you 40 per cent.

Here's a list of all the other great Nintendo Switch game bundles you can get during the Prime Early Access sale:

There's loads of other deals Nintendo Switch users can find in the Prime Early Access sale, and PlayStation and Xbox users have plenty to smile about too. We've picked out some of the best on our Prime Early Access gaming deals page so head over there to see what's hot. Also make sure to follow Jelly Deals on Twitter where we're posting all the best deals as we spot them.