Here's a first look at Warzone 2's new Resurgence map Ashika Island

Ahead of its imminent arrival in Call of Duty: Warzone 2's second season, Activision has given a first proper look at Ashika Island, the free-to-play shooter's previously teased new map.

Activision formally unveiled Ashika Island in a series of posts on Twitter, explaining the new "small map" will play host to both DMZ matches and the returning Resurgence mode - which ups the pace by dropping the player count to 40-50 and enabling respawns.

The accompanying aerial view of Ashika Island highlights a number of key points of interest - labelled as Residential, Shipwreck, Tsuki Castle, Port Asika, Town Centre, Beach Club, and Ogaikku Farms - with four of the map's landmarks getting a more detailed reveal via the medium of screenshot and dubious haiku.

"Deep below the Earth/Long tendrils branching outward/Warmth knows no home here", is how Activision describes Ashika's Underground Waterway, while the Beach Club's haiku reads, "Not a vacation/Don’t let cabanas deceive/Grab sand, take cover".

Also given the screenshot/haiku treatment are Ashika's relatively compact town centre (Long range or up close/Through the market's many stalls/Find the next shootout), and Tsuki Castle: "Infiltrate quickly/Past the tower’s defenders/Reach the hidden space."

Ashika Island's Underground Waterway.

Ashika Island's Beach Club.

Ashika Island's Town Centre.

Ashika Island's Tsuki Castle.

If your hype nubbin is sufficiently tweaked, Ashika Island and Resurgence arrive as part of Warzone 2's slightly delayed Season 2 on 15th February. Also expect to see the return of the 1v1 Gulag in Battle Royale mode, difficulty tuning and a new Exclusion Zone for DMZ, plus DMZ looting and loadouts changes among Season 2's other additions.