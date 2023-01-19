If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 2 delayed as devs promise "several changes"

Fall back.

Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Activision

Activision has delayed Season 2 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, promising "several changes" to address feedback from the community.

Season 2 was expected to launch on 1st February. In a tweet, Activision confirmed it will now launch 15th February.

"Our studio teams have been making several changes based on what we have heard from our player community," Activision said.

Our Ian Higton gives Warzone 2.0's DMZ mode a whirl.

While Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 enjoyed a massive launch late last year, player dissatisfaction has grown since then. In particular, Modern Warfare 2 players feel the premium shooter suffers from a lack of content compared to free-to-download battle royale Warzone 2.0. Feedback on the DMZ extraction mode however, has largely been positive.

In its statement, Activision said Season 2 will see the return of Resurgence mode for Warzone 2.0, a brand new small map for Warzone 2.0, and updates to the Gulag, looting and loadouts.

Meanwhile, Modern Warfare 2 gets the return of ranked play, new multiplayer maps, new modes and weapons.

That's pretty vague, but Activision said it will release details soon.

While we don't have concurrent player numbers on console, according to SteamDB, Modern Warfare 2 player numbers have dropped off steadily following a peak in early November. It remains in Steam's top 10 most-played games list, however.

Comments
