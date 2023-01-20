If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 to bring back 1v1 Gulag

Bro.

Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on
Call of Duty Warzone 2.0
Activision

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will bring back a 1v1 Gulag with the delayed launch of Season 2, its developer has said.

"1v1s are back in Battle Royale," Warzone 2.0 co-developers Infinity Ward and Raven Software tweeted. Expect more information in a blog post next week.

One of the original Warzone's best and most popular features was its 1v1 Gulag, which gave players a straightforward battle in a tight arena to potentially fight their way back onto the battle royale map after death.

Watch on YouTube
Our Ian Higton gives Warzone 2.0's DMZ mode a whirl.

Warzone 2.0's current 2v2 Gulag has come under fire from some players for expanding the play space, forcing co-op play with a random who may not communicate or even be AFK, and the introduction of a minigun-wielding Jailer NPC enemy.

As you'd expect, players have welcomed news of the switch, which is set to hit alongside other significant changes to the battle royale.

This week, Activision delayed Season 2 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, promising "several changes" to address feedback from the community. Season 2 was expected to launch on 1st February. It now launches 15th February.

Activision added Season 2 will see the return of Resurgence mode for Warzone 2.0, a brand new small map for Warzone 2.0, and updates to looting and loadouts.

Comments
Eurogamer.net Merch