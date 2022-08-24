Here are more games confirmed for Xbox Game Pass

At last night's Gamescom Opening Night Live, a number of games were confirmed as coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass.

As already announced, Tinykin, Midnight Fight Express, Immortals Fenyx Rising and Immortality are on their way to the service this month.

But more games are coming as shown in the below montage, many of which are day one releases.

Watch on YouTube PC Game Pass Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 Coming Soon Montage

As leaked before the show, Lies of P will be released on Game Pass. The game is Soulsborne inspired and features Pinocchio (the P of the title) battling against mechanised bosses and more.

You Suck At Parking also leaked before the show - a cute indie puzzle game that tasks players with parking a car (what else?) in extreme situations.

Big first party games like Forza Motorsport and Grounded are, of course, on the way to Game Pass. The former will arrive early next year, while the latter will leave early access in September.

Other day one releases include space salvaging sim Hardspace Shipbreaker, farming sim Disney Dreamlight Valley, cute and creepy adventure Beacon Pines, High on Life from Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland, action-strategy spin-off Minecraft Legends, and the colourful Slime Rancher 2.

Lastly, party brawler Mad Streets and racer Grid Legends will both be hitting the service.

