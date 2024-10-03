Timon and Pumbaa make their Disney Dreamlight Valley debut next week

We already knew they were coming thanks to Gameloft's most recent roadmap, but Timon and Pumbaa's officially make their Disney Dreamlight Valley debut next Wednesday, 9th October.

The Lion King favourites arrive as part of Disney Dreamlight Valley's free Jungle Getaway Update, which has now been detailed in Gameloft's latest developer video. Timon and Pumbaa will, for instance, initially be encountered in the overhauled Lion King Realm, first introduced when Simba and Nala joined the village life sim last April.

This time around, the Lion King Realm is explorable in the daytime, with players joining Timon and Pumbaa on a "relaxing jungle retreat" where they'll "learn valuable lessons in the art forms of rest and relaxation." Once the adventure is complete, Timon and Pumbaa will be available out in the main world, complete with their own Friendship quests and rewards.

Elsewhere in the Jungle Getaway Update, there's a new battle-pass-like Star Path, this time with a music festival and rock concert-inspired theme. The Night Show Star Path, as it's known, features "rebellious clothing and hairstyles" inspired by Disney villains, Disney princesses, and rock music. It also includes new unlockable elements and furniture to create your own concert stage, including neon lights and pyrotechnics.

And wrapping up October's update are a selection of quality of life improvements, including tweaks for Scrooge McDuck's in-game store. Furniture items, for instance, will now appear in place of any empty clothing displays, and there's a chance for additional Realm decor to arrive in the daily rotation. That's on top of new Edit Mode control schemes, and the ability to add crafting recipes and duties to the onscreen quest tracker.

Disney Dreamlight Valley's free Jungle Getaway Update will be available on all platforms when it launches next Wednesday, 9th October.